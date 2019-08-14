Kanu Int’l Football Academy holds inaugural general assembly in Ibadan

By Akeem Busari

The inaugural annual general assembly of Kanu International Football Academy is set to hold Thursday, August 15, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of KIFA, Prince Dapo Ajibade, the AGA, which will be held at the high-brow Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort and is expected to be attended by the centres coordinators, zonal coordinators, coaches and other technical personnel involved in the KIFA programmes.

KIFA, established three months ago, already has 20 centres spread across the country.

It has continued to receive plaudits for its structure and uniqueness.

Speaking with the media, Ajibade, who was a former boss of Sunshine Stars football and Ondo State Football Agency, enthused greatly about the general assembly which, according to him, would certainly set a benchmark for the organisation of football academies, as well as youth football development in the country.

“In line with the uniqueness and charisma of Africa and global football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, KIFA is set to change the narrative as it concerns genuine youth football development.

“Therefore, the KIFA inaugural annual general assembly coming up Thursday in Ibadan, would bring together all those involved in the project. We shall also have some of our foreign partners at the event as well as potential partners and collaborators,” he revealed.