Kwara State governor drops senatorial bid

The Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has said that Senator Rafiu Ibrahim remains the Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, candidate for Kwara south senatorial district.

Governor Ahmed made this declaration on Saturday at Idofin Odo- Ase in Oke – Ero local government area of the state during the PDP campaign rally in the area.

The governor said that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, published his name in error in the list of the National Assembly candidates released by the commission on Thursday.

Alhaji Ahmed, who openly campaigned for Senator Ibrahim asked the people not to entertain any fear about the development, assuring them that the mix up would be corrected.

He stated: “Concerning the post of the senator, the person who is there at the present is the one we want to return and, by the grace of God, he will be returned.

“Be rest assured, all what is released will be corrected. Everything will be corrected the way we want it.”

Alhaji Ahmed had about a month ago voluntarily withdrew from the race to enable the incumbent Senator Rafiu Ibrahim re-contest on the platform of the PDP.

However, a list of senatorial candidates of parties in the state released on Thursday by INEC revealed that Alhaji Ahmed is still the candidate of the PDP for the election.

In another community, Idofin-Igbana, the Governor described Senator Ibrahim as a very capable and experienced candidate and urged people of the community to vote for him and other candidates of the party including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate and Barrister Razak Atunwa who is the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Also speaking, Barrister Atunwa, the PDP governorship candidate promised to address requests of the communities which include employment for the youths and upgrading of the stool of traditional rulers in the area.