Lagos Assembly denies plot to impeach Gov. Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembl on Monday debunked speculations that it was plotting to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Speaking on the floor of the house at the beginning of plenary, the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said there was no truth in the rumour.

Obasa said that he received telephone calls and enquiries from prominent members of the public over the rumoured impeachment moves against Ambode.

According to him, the Solidarity Group of Nigeria and a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, led by one Fuad Oki has been insinuating that lawmakers in the state were threatening Ambode to open the state’s treasury.

The speaker said the rumour was a lie.

“We are not embarking on any impeachment process against the governor now.”

He revealed that the actions and inactions of the governor would determine whether the House of Assembly would impeach him or not.

“Even at that, impeachment is constitutional, so many speakers, senate presidents, presidents and others have been impeached all over the world.

“So, nobody can threaten us, if it happens, because we are representatives of the people.

“We don’t need the wailers to guide us in performing our duties. It is not out of place for us to do our job,” Obasa said.