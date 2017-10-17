Lecturers, others begin warning strike in Otuoke varsity

Workers under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of four trade unions of the Federal University, Otuoke ( FUO ), Bayelsa State, yesterday, commenced a five-day warning strike following allegations that the management of the school and the governing council were insensitive to their plight.

The JAC, which undertook the action consisted of the Academic staff Union of Universities (ASUU ); the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union ( NASU ).

The workers in a communique on June 22, 2017, cried out that the Senator Gbemi Saraki-led governing council was allegedly doing nothing about the issues of staff welfare, promotions, salary disparity, tax remitances, pension remission, statutory allowances, confirmation of appointment, among others.

They also alleged that Saraki who is the Pro-Chancellor of the university was running the institution as her personal business.

The workers in a notice sent to the Vice-Chancellor, FUO, Prof. Accra Jaja, and signed by the Chairman, JAC-FUO, Dr. Omororo Joseph, said that if their grievances were not addressed after the end of the warning, they would make the industrial action indefinite.

The unions’ communique after their meeting said; ”On behalf of the Joint Action Committee of the Federal University of Otuoke, we write to you (Vice-Chancellor). Having observed all due processess as well as relevant rules and regulations guiding the operations of the unions, we bring to your notice our warning strike.

”Sequel to the insensitivity of management and governing council of this university to the communique dated June 22, 2017, and associated reminders from JAC, a joint congress was held today (October 16, 2017) at the university auditorium, East Campus.

”In the light of the above, please be informed that JAC shall with effect from today, Monday, October 16, 2017, embark on a five working days warning strike.

”We hope that this action will give our communique the deserved response and attention in the interest of peace, harmony and stability of the university community.”