Legends collide as Man Utd host Chelsea in Premier League

Two club legends collide on Sunday as Manchester United take on Chelsea in what promises to be the match of the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær heads into his first full season in charge of United and will be hoping for a strong start to the campaign against a Chelsea side in what will be Frank Lampard’s first competitive game in charge of the side.

Both managers were legendry players of their respective clubs.

In terms of new faces in the side, Harry Maguire grabs the headlines with a world record fee paid for a defender.

The England centre back is expected to bring leadership and his superior abilities to a backline that looked lost at times last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also slot in defence and young winger Daniel James could also prove to be an aspired accusation.

More worrying for United fans will be how a host of big-name attackers were failed to be convinced to join United.

With the departure of Romelu Lukaku, it means that Marcus Rashford is the only senior striker of note in the side. It could mean that the Red Devils could be light heading into the first half of the season.

All three summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James could be handed Premier League debuts. Paul Pogba is also set to start in midfield, despite being heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer. – BeIN Sports.