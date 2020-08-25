LG poll: Akeredolu swears in new chairmen as ADP seeks cancellation

The African Democratic Party (ADP) has rejected the results of the the Ondo State local government election announced by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission,

According to the results of the council election held across the 18 local government areas of the state as announced by the Chairman of the ODIEC, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the chairmanship seats in the election.

However, the state chapter of the ADC disputed the results in Ondo West and Ondo East local government areas.

The party called for the cancellation of the results in the two local government areas.

The state chairman of the ADP, Pastor Oladimeji Owolabi, alleged that the election was characterised by a lot of irregularities, including ballot snatching in all the wards in the council areas.

Owolabi said, “It is on records that the election materials meant for wards like 4,5,6, and 13 were diverted to the houses of APC leaders for multiple thumb printing, therefore, our electorate were totally disenfranchised.

“There were too many cases of multiple thumb printing in the Ondo West Local Government Area and there is need to cancel the election.”

However, the State Chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, denied the involvement of his party members in the alleged violence and malpractices.

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the men of the command were not involved in any election malpractice.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday swore in the 18 newly-elected chairmen of the local government areas of the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the International Event Centre, Akure, Akeredolu, said, “The just-concluded exercise was not perfect, as there were reports of a few hiccups in some units and one or two wards across the state.

“However, most keen observers, untainted with partisanship, and politicians alike, will readily agree that our administration is committed to real development in the state.

“It is our belief that outright lies and deception must not become the directive principles of state policies. We will not make promises that are not realisable.”