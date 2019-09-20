Man Utd, Arsenal claim Europa League wins

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal romped to an impressive 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League opener on Thursday as Mason Greenwood spared Manchester United’s blushes.

On a night which featured five British clubs in action, Unai Emery’s much-changed side enjoyed the best result of all with youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka scoring in Germany.

In between, Dominik Kohr was sent off for last season’s beaten semi-finalists Frankfurt, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure of the win for Arsenal in the Group F clash.

“Everybody can be happy and continuing in this competition is important, so it was good to get a good win, especially away from home,” said Emery.

Their next game will be at home to Standard Liege, who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 on Thursday.

At Old Trafford, United had teenager Greenwood to thank as the 17-year-old’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Astana of Kazakhstan in Group L.

Greenwood became the youngest goalscorer for United in European competition with a composed finish 17 minutes from time.

Victory justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to make nine changes from Saturday’s Premier League win over Leicester City with a host of youngsters given their chance to impress.

“You could see some of our lads needed games but it’s pleasing we got the three points,” Solskjaer said. – Super Sport.