Massive transfer rocks Enugu police command

The Enugu State police command has seen a major shake up leading to the transfer of all 40 Divisional Police Officers across the 17 local government areas of the state.

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Abdurahman, also dissolved the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Team in the state.

According to sources at the state police headquarters, the change was due to the desire by the commissioner to reposition the force in the state for optimum performance as some officers who were previously seen as untouchables were equally affected.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, when prodded to confirm the incidence said such matters are internal issues that cannot be discussed in public.