Medical screening for police candidates begins today

September 9, 2019 0

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has asked successful candidates who participated in the last police recruitment examination to come for medical screening on Monday (today).

It directed them to report at the Zone 7 headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, for the medical examination by 7am.

A statement in Abuja on Sunday, by the FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said, “Candidates are to appear in white shorts and vest; they are expected to report at the venue with their online print-out form and two passport photographs.

“Candidates can check their names on the Nigeria Police Force recruitment site.”

 

