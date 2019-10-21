Melaye: Fresh Kogi West Senatorial election holds Nov 16

The fresh Kogi West Senatorial election involving Sen Dino Melaye of the PDP and Sen Smart Adeyemi of the APC is to hold on Nov. 16, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC, in a statement signed Mr Festus Okoye, Chairman of its Information and Voter Committee, said that the senate election would hold simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.

Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said that another by-election for the Sabuwa State Constituency in Katsina State had been slated for Nov. 30.

“The decision was taken at the commission’s meeting held on Monday,” the statement said.

He said that the fresh election was a sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on Feb. 23, by the Election Petitions Tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal had upheld the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified the election of Sen. Dino Melaye (PDP), following a suit filed by Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

The Appeal Court, on Oct. 11, 2019, ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.

Okoye appealed to the candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns.

“We also enjoin stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections,’’ he said.