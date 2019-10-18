Metuh to face trial over alleged destruction of evidence

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh, has lost his bid to stop his trial before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

The trial judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, in a ruling on Thursday rejected a no-case application made by Mr Metuh in his trial for alleged destruction of evidence.

He was said to have committed the offence while he was being investigated by the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to the purported looting of funds meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

After reviewing arguments by parties in the case, Justice Bello said, “The view of this court is that the application for a no-case submission is lacking in merit and it is hereby dismissed.”

The judge ordered Metuh to enter defence in respect of the prima facie case already established against him by the prosecution, led by Mr Sylvanus Tahir.

He also adjourned the trial until November 20 for Metuh to open his case.

Mr Metuh entered a no-case submission after the EFCC had called witnesses and tendered evidence in support of its case.