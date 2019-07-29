Middle Belt, Southern leaders reject peace talks with herdsmen

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) rejected an invitation from a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, to a roundtable on security with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The two-day discussion was billed to begin today in Minna, Niger State.

In a letter addressed to Abdulsalami, which was signed by Chief Edwin Clark for Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Ayo Adebanjo for Afenifere, Chief Nnia Nwodo for Ohanaeze and Dr. Pogu Bitrus for Middle Belt Forum, the leaders said it was an insult to lump the apex socio-political associations with the cattle herders’ association.

The southern leaders, in the letter they jointly signed, said it would be an insult to invite them to a dialogue with a trader association on national issues and security.

They said they were aware of most of the associations invited to the roundtable on national issues and security as they were socio-political organisations, but took exception to the invitation to Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and Miyetti Allah, which they described as traders’ associations.

“We individually received your invitation to the above event holding in Minna between July 29 and 30, 2019. We thank you for your interest in the affairs of our country, which made us to accept your invitation in good faith.

“It was in the thick of our preparations for the journey that fuller details of the roundtable came to our attention, some aspect of which has necessitated this last-minute communication with you.

“We observed that the roundtable will have in attendance all the national security heads, Chief of Defence Staff and notable Nigerians, underscoring the high level of the consultations,” the leaders said.

The southern leaders welcomed the invitation of PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) but rejected the extension of the invitation to Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and Miyetti Allah.

“While we do not know the members of the first group, the lumping of Miyetti Allah, a trade association for cattle herders and whose members have been accused of various violations of rights, including life, across the country sends worrying signal to us. It falls into the categorisation of our respected socio-cultural platforms with Miyetti Allah by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“We consider the above a grave insult on our bodies and our coming to a roundtable with the group would mean acquiescence to the narrative that put us in the same bracket with those wielding illegal AK-47 all over the country and inflicting terror on fellow citizens.

“Even if the above was not the case with Miyetti Allah, bringing a trade group like them in the same vehicle with the nationalities organisations would not have been appropriate as there are organisations of their category for fishermen, farmers, spare parts dealers and poultry owners among others across Nigeria who are not invited.

“Towards this end, we decline participation in the roundtable as scheduled without prejudice to your peace-building effort which is appreciated.

“We equally regret any inconvenience our decision may cause you as we know the efforts that go into putting events such as this together.

“Rest assured of our cooperation in all efforts and dialogues to make Nigeria peaceful, secure and forward moving provided they are organised in a way that does not subtract from our dignity and value,” the leaders said in the letter to the former head of state.