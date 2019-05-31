Naira Marley granted N2m bail

Naira Marley, the artiste, who landed in hot waters following the lyrics of his controversial song, ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’, has been granted N2 million bail after being remanded for 10 days.

Justice Nicholas Onweibo of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos granted Marley bail Thursday while the trial has been adjourned to October for hearing.

A sober looking Marley had earlier Thursday released a song ‘Why’, which narrates his ordeal in the hands of fake friends and a subtle plea for freedom.

On arrival, a large number of fans hailed the artiste as he made his way into the court to hear his bail verdict.

Since his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 10, the artiste has garnered popularity on social media.

This popularity is promoted by two camps. The ones who compare him to the Afrobeat legend and others who seek justice for his cyber crimes.

The EFCC arraigned Marley on an 11-count charge including possession of fake credit cards.

On his arraignment on May 20, Marley pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded till Thursday for his bail application.