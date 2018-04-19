NASS gives 24-hour deadline to Police, DSS to recover stolen mace

…as Police arrest Sen. Omo-Agege over incident

…I didn’t snatch the Mace, says Omo-Agege

The National Assembly on Wednesday gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the Department of State Security, (DSS), Lawal Daura, 24 hours to recover the stolen Mace.

The lawmakers issued the order shortly after unidentified hoodlums invaded the Senate Chambers and disrupted the ongoing proceedings.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said that the thugs attempted to kidnap two Senators but that the senators refused to be intimidated.

While condemning the incident, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, described the act as an attempt to undermine the nation’s democracy.

This comes after Unidentified persons on Wednesday invaded the Senate Chambers disrupting the ongoing proceedings and carting away with the mace.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in connection with the stolen Mace at the Senate on Wednesday.

Omo-Agege was picked up by the police, as he was suspected to have brought in the hoodlums who allegedly invaded the Senate to steal the Mace.

The hoodlums stormed the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly earlier in the day, disrupting ongoing proceedings and making away with the mace.

However, Ovie Omo-Agege in a statement which his office issued on his behalf on Wednesday evening said he returned to the senate following a legal advice, adding that he enjoyed the protection of some of his colleagues.

“On Thursday, April 12, 2018, the senate purportedly suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. However, based on legal advice and his understanding of the current position of the law, Senator Omo-Agege today resumed work and sitting with his colleagues,” read the statement signed by Lukcy Ajos who identified himself as a lawyer.

“A few champions of the unconstitutional, invalid and tyrannical suspension tried to stop him but those who opposed it welcomed and protected him throughout the sitting. We are grateful to the many distinguished senators who stood by Senator Omo-Agege.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the mace of the senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all.

“Following the said media reports on the Mace issue, the Police authorities decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege. He has told the Police his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the police. Senator Omo-Agege trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter.

“We are also aware of a statement allegedly issued by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi. Without any investigation, Senator Sabi willfully, deliberately and unfairly made very serious allegations against Senator Omo-Agege on the Mace incident. We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications. Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary.”