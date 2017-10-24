NCC boss, Danbatta, to deliver 23rd BUK inaugural lecture

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, will deliver the 23rd professorial inaugural lecture of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

Danbatta had been billed to deliver the 22nd inaugural lecture of the university on August 18, 2017, which did not hold because of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU’s decision to embark on an indefinite strike.

Consequently, the Professor of telecommunications engineering is now scheduled to deliver the lecture on 2nd November, 2017 at the old campus of the university in the ancient city of Kano.

The topic of the lecture is: Getting out of Woods: “Diversifying the Nigerian Economy through Telecommunications Sector”, and is expected to attract the crème de la crème of the university community and beyond.

In the same vein, the NCC boss has accepted the invitation of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Kabuga Branch to also deliver the 1st Engineer I K Inuwa Annual Public Lecture on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Earlier this year, the professor joined the league of eminent Nigerians who delivered the Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he spoke on “The Role of ICT Infrastructure in Tertiary Education in Nigeria: NCC Interventions”.

Likewise, Danbatta, who presented the October 2016 lecture of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, was also the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCC to address the participants’ Senior Executive Course (SEC) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in March 2016.

He was declared the Chief Executive Officer CEO of the year by Tell Magazine at a ceremony in Lagos among numerous other recognitions he has received both locally and at the global stage.

Since he assumed the mantle of leadership of the Africa’s biggest telecom regulatory body, the commission has continued to receive more global attention with plentiful international repute.