NDDC contracts: Reps to sue Akpabio for civil defamation, perjury

The House of Representatives has resolved to sue Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for alleged perjury and defamation of the parliament.

Akpabio had on Monday, while appearing before the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission at an investigative hearing, alleged that members of the National Assembly get 60 per cent of contracts from the commission.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the leave of the House on Tuesday, had asked the minister to provide details of the contracts between 24 and 48 hours.

At the opening of plenary, Gbajabiamila announced that Akpabio had failed to meet the ultimatum issued to him, to prove his allegation.

“The honorable minister has failed to respond to my requests,” he said.

The Speaker said he had consequently asked the Clerk to the House, Patrick Giwa, to meet their lawyers on the legal action against Akpabio.