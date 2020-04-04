NERC orders power firms to continue operations during lockdown

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday issued a “Continuity of Service” directive to all operators in the power sector mandating them not to stop operations following the restriction of movements aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.

According to NERC, a Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry situation room has been constituted to drive the process and the team is led by commissioners, top management staff of the commission and the system operator.

It said the objective of the situation room was to mitigate the risk of service disruptions in the electricity industry.

“The decision was in consideration of adverse impact of the current movement restrictions as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the commission stated.

It added, “In this regard, a ‘Directive on Continuity of Service in NESI’ has been issued to all operators in the electricity industry with a view to ensuring that their respective service continuity plans are activated immediately.”

The plans prescribed by the commission were given as contingency arrangements to accommodate essential members of staff on-site; health and isolation facilities for a localised outbreak of COVID-19; provision of vital resources including food, medical supply and other essential materials.

Others were emergency sourcing of essential spare parts and consumables; plans for monitoring of critical assets and other infrastructure; arrangement for early clearance of technical faults and alternative channels for engaging with customers.

This came as the Rural Electrification Agency on Friday announced measures embarked upon by REA as part of its support in stemming the tide of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The agency stated that it had commenced the direct intervention and emergency provision of Solar Home Systems and solar mini-grid solutions in primary health centres, COVID-19 isolation centres and the NCDC reference laboratories across the country.

It said the agency was working with the World Bank and African Development Bank on accelerating grant disbursement to qualifying developers of Solar Home Systems and solar mini-grid projects under the Nigeria Electrification Project.

REA said it would continue implementing the Rural Electrification Fund disbursement for projects.