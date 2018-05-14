NFF releases 30-man provisional list for 2018 World Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation has released a 30-man provisional list ahead of the 2018 World Cup to hold in Russia next month.

Among the prominent players that featured on the list are Victor Moses, John Mikel Obi, Leo Balogun and Ahmed Musa.

Brown Ideye, however, did not feature on the list.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Carina), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: William Troost Ekong (Bursaspor), Leon Balogun (Mainz), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa), Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor), Tyrone Ebuehi (Ado den Haag), Ola Aina (Hull City), Elderson Echiejille (Cercle Brugge), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm),nStephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv).

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda), Joel Obi (Torino), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor) Etebo Oghenekaro (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor).

Forwards: Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars), Moses Simon (KAA Gent), Simy Nwankwo (Crotone).