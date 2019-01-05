Nine Nigerians among global ‘Game Changers’ of 2019

Meet the ‘Game Changers’ of 2019, according to popular Nigerian economist Bismarck Rewane.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company shared his list of the fifteen people he predicted would shape the socio-political and economic landscape of the country in the new year.

Rewane started by first describing this year as one of “anxiety and uncertainty” after a turbulent 2018 before revealing his ‘Game Changers’.

Nine of these 15 personalities are Nigerians. They are:

Aliko Dangote

For Rewane, Africa’s richest man is definitely going to change the game with his continuous investment across various sectors.

Seni Sulyman

The popular economist believes the recently appointed vice president of global operations of Andela Nigeria and technology, in general, has a huge role to play in the new year.

Oby Ezekwesili

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) is on this list for daring to enter in the political space.

In his words, “She has been saying the right things, addressing policy issues which she understands very well.”

Prof Yemi Osinbajo

Rewane believes that the Vice President can actually the way things are done across the country.

Peter Obi

Like Ezekwesili, the analyst believes that this Nigerian politician and former governor of Anambra State can also affect change in the socio-economic and political scene.

Abubakar Suleiman

According to Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank is definitely going to change things in the financial sector.

Patience Oniha

Being the Debt Management Office’s Director-General means that she will affect not just the country’s debt problem but also its future.

Wizkid

“Wizkid is moving very fast and gaining great traction,” Rewane notes.

Kemi Adetiba

With the successes of her movies - the ‘Wedding Party’ and ‘King of Boys‘, he believes this filmmaker is ready to take on the world.

Apart from these Nigerian Game Changers, the list also features Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, UK’s Theresa May, Kenya’s Yaw Nsarkoh and multi-award winning actress, Viola Davis. – Pulse.