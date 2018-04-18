Nissan South Africa recognises entrepreneurship at the 2018 Oliver Top Empowerment Awards

Nissan South Africa would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2018 Empowerment Awards.

Nissan is proud to associate with companies who strive to address the transformational needs of South Africa, those who continuously raise the bar in addressing the needs for empowerment, skills development, job creation and sustainability, while also raising the benchmark in terms of performance.

The Oliver Top Empowerment Awards strive to present a credible, well adjudicated transparent programme that celebrates Transformation and Enterprise development, honouring companies that are leading the way in transformation.

Individual and companies that are nominated is recognition by TopCo of their commitment to uplift the most vulnerable in society.

Of the 150 entries that were submitted only 66 companies qualified. Some of the winners at the 2018 Top Empowerment include:

Education and training award: Winner – Moses Kotane Institute.

Winner – Moses Kotane Institute. Skills development award : African Marine Solutions – “we don’t see this as transformation anymore, it is how we do business”

: African Marine Solutions – “we don’t see this as transformation anymore, it is how we do business” Enterprise and supplier development: Multichoice South Africa

“Nissan South Africa is particularly proud of Malani Padayachee-Saman of Malani Padayachee & Associates Consulting Engineers achievement in being nominated and winning the Nissan sponsored Award for Entrepreneur of the Year 2018,” said Wonga Mesatywa, Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Nissan South Africa.

Nissan South Africa concurs with Phillip Tshikotshi – Associate Vice President and HR Head of Aegis Outsourcing South Africa that all of us, business, government and civil society should embrace transformation because it is the legacy we leave behind after doing business.