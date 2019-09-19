Obasanjo spends N1bn on Ogun community

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was reported to have spent over N1bn to resolve the age-long crisis between Itele and Ayeyoro-Budo communities in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Obasanjo’s younger brother, Chief Abraham Akanle, said this at a peace meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, a statement on Wednesday by the former President’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said.

The two communities have been at war for years with attendant loss of lives and property.

Akanle, who represented Obasanjo at the meeting, claimed that his brother had expended over N1bn to ensure peace in the communities.

Akanle received six newly-installed village heads from the communities at the peace meeting.

He said “Imagine if the huge amount of money (N1bn) is distributed among the residents and indigenes, it would have brought greater development to the community. So, I urge you to continue to maintain peace.”