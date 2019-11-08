Ogun State governor demands oil sector deregulation

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called for deregulation of the petroleum sector in order make funds available to execute basic infrastructural amenities in the country.

Gov. Abiodun said this on Wednesday when he received members of the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He submitted that it was increasingly becoming difficult to provide infrastructure, hence the need to embark on deregulation.

Abiodun, an oil magnate, noted that the deplorable condition of roads remained the biggest problem confronting Nigeria.

He said, “We can actually embark on deregulation and the savings which will be about a trillion naira, and if these savings are put into road infrastructure, the citizens of Nigeria will appreciate it.

“If you just fix roads in this state and do nothing else, our people will be happy because it facilitates every other thing. If people can move from Point A to Point B, they can transport their children to school, can move their products and produce to markets and go to work on good roads, they will happy.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of North West Oil and leader of the team, Mrs. Winifred Akpani, called on the governor to ensure the deregulation of the oil sector as the masses did not benefit from subsidy.