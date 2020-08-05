Ohanaeze NEC passes vote of confidence on Nwodo

Members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo today (4/8/2020) passed a vote of confidence on the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Moving a motion at their NEC meeting, the Anambra State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke, extolled what he described as the wonderful and unequalled leadership of the body by Chief Nwodo in the past three and half years.

Chief Okeke said that Chief Nwodo has been cerebral, articulate and unrelenting in his fight for the advancement of the fortunes of the Igbo in the country.

He recounted the almost war-like tenure of Chief Nwodo which he said the President General had steered with the dexterity of a war general not minding the possible perils to his life.

Seconding the motion, the Deputy National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Okeagu Ogadah, said that what was most outstanding about Chief Nwodo’s leadership style was his openness and transparency which he said reflected in his judicious and accountable disbursement of the meagre resources available to Ohanaeze Ndigbo

.

Responding, the President General, Chief Nwodo, said he was humbled and disarmed by the overt and overwhelming endorsement of his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Chief Nwodo thanked the NEC for the confidence reposed in him and assured that as his administration winds down, he would redouble his efforts to leave lasting legacies for Ndigbo. The Oracle