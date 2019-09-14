Okonjo-Iweala’s father dies at 91

A former Finance Minister and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Friday, announced the death of her father, Prof Chukwuka Okonjo, Obi of Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South Local Government in Delta State.

In a statement by her Media Adviser, Paul Nwabuikwu, the former minister said her father died in Lagos shortly after returning from the United States

The late monarch, who was a professor of mathematics, ascended the throne of his ancestors in 2007 died at the age of 91.

”Daddy was an accomplished man on so many levels – a highly respected academic, international public servant, university administrator, intellectual and traditional ruler”, the statement continued.

According to the statement, the late professor held various academic degrees including:

BSc Mathematics, London, UK

Msc Mathematics, Erlangen, Germany

MSc Economics, Erlangen, Germany

Phd Mathematical Statistics, Cologne, Germany

“In the course of his rich and rewarding career, he served in many positions, including:

Mathematics and Science Teacher, Government College, Umuahia

Mathematics and Science Teacher, Western Boys High School, Benin

Principal, Ibadan Boys High School, Ibadan

Co-founder of the Centre for Demography at the University of Ibadan

Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Ibadan

Principal Lecturer, Statistics, University of Ibadan

Brigadier and Head of the Biafran Organization of Freedom Fighters (BOFF) during the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War

Professor of Mathematical Economics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Founder, Institute of Demography, University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Head, Department of Economics and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Founder and Director of the Center for Population Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Economic Adviser, Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Professor of Economics, University of Ghana, Legon

United Nations Director of the Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS), located in Accra, Ghana

Education Adviser to the Government of Ghana

Founder, Double Intake educational system (adopted by the Ghanaian Government)

Member, Nigerian Economic Society

Member of the Board of Trustees and Life Patron of ASUU

Pro Chancellor, University of Ilorin

”It is a tribute to the kind of life that Daddy lived that, on his 90th birthday last year, a delegation of old students of Ibadan Boys High School presented him with a letter of commendation written in 1953 in which a colonial education administrator praised him highly for the all-round improvements he achieved in the school within a short period of time. He was only 25 then.

“Daddy was a passionate intellectual and prolific writer whose last book was published at the age of 90.

“He touched so many lives personally and professionally and was an unrelenting believer and practitioner in the power of education to transform lives.

“In pursuit of this commitment, Daddy sponsored the education of at least 19 students up to university level in addition to his own seven children. He inspired and motivated so many more.

Having witnessed the ravages of war, he was committed to unity and peaceful coexistence of all. From his marriage of 66 years to our mother, Professor Kamene Okonjo to his dedication to duty, he was exceptional.

“As his family we remember him most as a loving father and inspiration who showed, by personal example, the value of a life of service anchored on integrity, fear of God and love for others”, the former minister added.