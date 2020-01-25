Ondo govt, Labour agree on N30,000 minimum wage

Ondo state government and labour unions on Saturday agreed on payment of N30,000 new minimum wage starting from January this year.

This was after series of negotiations between the government and labour leaders.

The labour unions led by the NLC, JNC and TUC were joined by legislative, judiciary and other top government functionaries.

The labour leaders agreed on full payment of the new wage from level six downwards while level seven above had experienced consequential adjustment.

The state’s Head of Service(HoS)Mr Oluwadare Aragbaye thanked the labour leaders for maintaining religious harmony noting that the state government would continue to prioritize the workers’ welfare.

Aragbaye said government had also approved 33 per cent for those who retired before 2014 and peculiar allowances for some workers Responding to the Joint Council.

Chairman, Oyesanmi Ilesanmi, NLC chairman, Sunday Adeleye and his counterpart from TUC Comrade Helen Odofin appreciated the state’s government for regular payment of salaries and allowances since 2017.

The labour leaders who cautioned against retrenchment or downsizing of workers under any disguise solicited recruitment of more workforce in the state’s civil service.

Aragbaiye signed the agreement on behalf of government, the JNC chairman; the NLC Chairman, and the TUC chairman signed for the organised labour and workers.