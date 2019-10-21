Onoja swears in as new Kogi Deputy Governor

The running mate to Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16 governorship election for Kogi State, Edward Onoja, will be sworn in on Saturday as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

A seven-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry was set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on August 26 to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against erstwhile deputy governor Simon Achuba.

Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea, flanked by six other members of the panel, submitted the report to the Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole, at plenary.

Receiving the report, the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, expressed appreciation to the chief Judge for appointing men of proven integrity as members of the panel.

Kolawole explained that the task of ensuring good governance required collective efforts of all, and thanked the members for the timely presentation of the report.