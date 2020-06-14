Opposition raises alarm over shooting in Aso Rock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted over the alleged shooting and security breach within the precincts of the Presidential villa.

This follows a misunderstanding between the wife of the President Aisha Buhari and the President’s Personal Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf which led to the free use of firearms within the presidential villa.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kola Ologbodiyan, the party described as disturbing the reports that members of the President’s family were at the scene of assault against the president’s aide, which according to them only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that guarantees orderliness in governance and national security.

The party also expressed worry about the President’s failure to douse tension in the polity and reassures Nigerians at a time the Nation is faced with numerous challenges.

The PDP is therefore demands an immediate intervention from the National assembly into the reported persistent disagreements in the presidential villa.