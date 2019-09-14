Osimhen fires into French League record book

Ligue 1 club, Lille are not missing their former forward Nicolas Pepe who moved to Arsenal, in the English Premier League. Pepe’s replacement, Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is just as good, if not better as he staked a claim to achieve one of the best Ligue 1 starts an African player has ever managed.

Osimhen’s goal against Angers in Lille’s 2-1 triumph on Friday means he becomes the first player to score at least five goals in his first five French top-flight outings, goal.com reported.

The 20-year-old, who got his first senior international goal against Ukraine on Tuesday, takes his place in the history books alongside, Mario Balotelli, who achieved the feat in 2010.

The youngster put the Great Danes ahead in the 39th minute after poking home from close range after Jonathan Bamba’s shot was spilt by goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

Brazil’s Luiz Araujo sealed the victory for Christophe Galtier’s men eight minutes into the second half to send Angers home empty-handed despite Stephane Bahoken’s late goal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

He is expected to lead the French outfit’s attacking line when they face Ajax in Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Johan Cruyff Arena before taking on Rennes on Sunday.

Osimhen joined Lille from Belgian First Division team Sporting Charleroi as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.