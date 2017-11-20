Osun govt denies increase in tuition fees

The Osun State Government has called on students in the state-owned higher institutions to handle their reservations for increase in some fees payable in their institutions with maturity, sense of responsibility and reality of the situation at hand.

In a statement on Monday, signed by Adelani Baderinwa, Commisioner for Information & Strategy, the Osun government said “it has not authorized any increment in the tuition fees in all the state owned tertiary institutions and that only ancillary fees were increased by institutions authorities based on some considerations.”

“As at today, the tuition fees of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and the College of Technology, Esa-Oke remain N25, 000 while that of Osun state College of Education, Ilesa and Ila-Orangun is still N20, 000.

It is pertinent to remind the people that the Aregbesola government, at its inception and without being persuaded in 2011 reduced the tuition fees of all the state owned tertiary institutions from N45, 000 to N25, 000. Since the reduction in 2011, the government has not put a penny on the tuition fees.

“Government wishes to state that the managements of the tertiary institutions are at liberty to fix extraneous fees and are responsible for its regulations; it insists that tuition fees are yet to be increased.

Government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola reiterates its commitment to promoting functional and affordable education, the manifestation of which is the improvement in the standard of education in the state.