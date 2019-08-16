PDP advises Buhari to reconsider forex ban on food imports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his directive stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from allocating foreign exchange for food importation.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, said the directive was ill-timed and completely against the well-being of Nigerians.

NAN recalls that Mr Buhari had on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, directed the CBN to stop providing foreign exchange for importation of food into the country with the steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of full food security.

He said the foreign reserve would be conserved and utilised strictly for diversification of the economy, and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills.

The president noted that the country had achieved food security, and for physical security “we are not doing badly.’’

Ologbondiyan said the directive would cause food scarcity in the country and worsen the already harsh living conditions of Nigerians.

“The PDP states strongly that Nigerians do not, in any way, deserve such suffering being foisted on them by such directive on food.

“Such situation will only breed further despondency among our citizens, heighten our security challenges and put more pressure on compatriots, many of who, in the face of current suffering, are resorting to suicide and slavery mission as options.’’

Mr Ologbondiyan urged Mr Buhari to recover the trillions of naira alleged to have been embezzled and channel the resources towards food security for Nigerians.