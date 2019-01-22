PDP condemns Lai Mohammed over plot to escalate violence during elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the allegations by the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, as false ridiculous and irresponsible.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, criticised the minister for making such allegations during a press conference at the Legacy House in Abuja.

He spoke to reporters shortly after Mr Mohammed accused the opposition of plot to perpetrate massive acts of violence during the general elections.

Ologbondiyan said the minister’s claims were alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ask Nigerians to hold them responsible for any act of violence during the elections.

Read the full speech by Mr Ologbondiyan below;

Claim of Security threats by Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The PDP has noted the address today, by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, acting on behalf of the Buhari Presidency, that some groups are being mobilized to stage violent attacks in various parts of our country.

We have noted the detailing of awareness of the said plots by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, which exposes manifest complicity at very high level.

In the light of this and the already displayed desperation by the APC ahead of the general elections, the PDP calls on Nigerians to hold President Buhari directly responsible for any escalation of violence in our nation.

It is imperative to state that the PDP finds the claims of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, irresponsible and ludicrous. It is just a measure for building the ground for framing up and arrest of leading members of the opposition as he has just confirmed our concerns.

Severally, we have alerted the nation that the APC and the Buhari Presidency, having come to the reality of their imminent and disgraceful loss at the polls have embarked on a strategy to foment crisis in our dear nation and blame the opposition.

The PDP, as known to all Nigerians and the world is a party that preaches and function by peace. We have conducted rallies in many states and geo-political zones without a record of violence.

The APC cannot make a similar claim of a peaceful rally in its few attempts at interacting with its members and the public.

Its party primaries ended in violence and multiple deaths. Its rally in Lagos state ended in a fiasco and recorded fatalities. Its Presidential candidate is known all over the world for inciting supporters against peace-loving Nigerians when he said that baboon and dogs will soak in

their blood.

On behalf of Nigerians, we thank Alhaji Lai Mohammed for mustering the courage to bring the nefarious plans of the APC to the public. The PDP and Nigerians are prepared for a peaceful election in defence of our democracy.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation