Police IG approves new DIG postings

November 8, 2019 0

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, thursday approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

In the announcement through its official twitter handle @PoliceNG, the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the postings are with immediate effect.

The affected DIGs include: Department of Finance and Administration, Abdul Dahiru Danwawu; Department of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali; Department of Logistics and Supply, Aminchi Samaila Baraya; Department of Force Criminal Investigation, Anthony Ogbizi Michael; Department of Training and Development, Lawal Shehu; Department of Research and Planning, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo; Department of Information and Communication Technology, Celestine Okoye

