Politics isn’t life and death affair – Obasanjo

A former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised politicians that politics should not be about life and death.

Obasanjo gave the advice in Calabar, Cross River State at the public presentation of a book titled: Stepping Forward with Uti J.D. Agba, written by Goddy Jedy-Agba and Mathias Okoi-Uyouyo.

The former president, who was the special guest of honour, said politicians who failed to win election could help those who won to succeed.

He said, “Politics should not be about life and death. If you cannot be the chief servant, you can be the assistant chief servant. This is because the chief servant cannot do it on his own. He has to work with others.”

In his comment, Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, said politicians who could not be in power to serve should support those in power.

He stressed the need for all to work together for the development of the people.

“Power is like the wind which blows away. In using power, one must do so with the fear of God,” Ayade said.

The governor launched the book for N5m on behalf of the state government and another N5m on behalf of himself.

One of the authors Mr Goddy Jedy Agba said Cross Riverians were one people, hence the need for all irrespective of their background to work towards the development of the state.

He expressed gratitude to all who made the event a success.

Uti J.D. Agba, the Paramount Ruler of Obudu in Cross River State is the longest-serving monarch in Africa and the second longest serving monarch in the world after the Queen of England, having been on the throne for 58 years.

The book was reviewed by Prof Kalu Uka of the University of Uyo.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Etsu Nupe of Nupe Kingdom, Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar; Uti J.D Agba; the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V; former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke; and Senator John Owan Enoh; Special Adviser to the President on Prosecution, Mr Okoi Obono Obla, among others. – Punch.