Pres. Buhari to set performance targets for ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday said he would set performance targets for his new ministers, while someone with expertise in agriculture would head the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

He spoke at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, when the All Progressives Congress’ governors visited him to share the Eid-el-Kabir lunch with him.

The governors were led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Fayemi.

Buhari, who said he would personally attend the Presidential Policy Retreat to be organised for them, added that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would monitor the performance of the ministers.

“The President assured (the governors) that he would attend the Presidential Policy Retreat organised for the ministers by the OSFG, and insisted on compliance with laid down targets on key sectors of the economy that would directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians,” the State House statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said.

The President also stated that he would “appoint a minister who knows agriculture and its role in providing jobs and growing our economy.

“You have seen how we broke the fertiliser jinx in the country. We will do more to better the lots of our farmers. Agriculture is our strength.”