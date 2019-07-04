Rugby Governor’s Cup: Organizers plan seminar for primary, secondary school sport teachers

By Akeem Busari

The organizers of the forthcoming Governor’s Rugby cup to commemorate the inauguration of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have concluded plans to hold a seminar for primary and secondary school sports teachers as a prelude to the main event slated for next month.

According to the initiator and sponsor of the eagerly anticipated event, Hon. Larinde Williams, the seminar which has the theme ; ‘Get Into Rugby’, comes up Wednesday 10th July, 2019, at the St. Peter’s Cathedral School Hall, Lagos Island, and it is aimed at introducing the sport to the games masters as well as the students.

“We have plans to take rugby to our schools, beginning with primary and secondary schools in Lagos Island, ” Williams explains.

” As Nigerians, we have the natural propensity to perform greatly in any sport that demands physical exertions, strength and speed. Therefore, we hope to get our highly impressionable youngsters into the game of rugby, ” he remarked.

Hon. Williams, a Lagos-born politician, who also represented Nigeria in the U20 categories of Basketball and Handball in the 1990s, disclosed that plans have equally reached advanced stages for the launch of the Lagos Island Rugby football club at the main event.