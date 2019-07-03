Sanwo-Olu resumes construction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Lagos State Government on Tuesday resumed the construction of the ten-lane Lagos-Badagry Expressway ten years after its commencement.

Performing the flag-off, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that the return to the road not only marks the fulfilment of a promise made during a recent visit on June 2, 2019, to the people of the State by the Sanwo-Olu Administration but is also designed to bring relief to commuters who experience hardship daily on the road.

Speaking at the site office of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), contractors to the project, the Deputy Governor noted that the Sanwo-Olu administration would honour all the promises made to Lagosians.

He further stated that the project covers specifically the Agboju to Trade Fair segment as well as the rehabilitation of the Eric Moore – Mile 2 stretch.

Hamzat said, “We must obey the law, citizens co-operation is critical to what successes we will be able to record during this tenure. We must also monitor the project and report progress and observations to us.”

Hamzat further commended the co-operation of the Federal Government as both the State and Federal Agencies will be present along the road up to the Seme border.

He explained that Lagos State is handling Eric Moore to Agboju while FERMA will do four-lane maintenance to Agbara while the Federal Government has awarded Agbara to Seme as a six-lane Highway.

He said the State Government will deploy Taskforce to clean up the area and ensure a free flow of traffic.

It should be recalled that the notion to expand the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, a major gateway connecting Nigeria and other neighbouring West African countries was conceptualized in 2009 by the Babatunde Raji Fashola administration to ease traffic in the region and upgrade the infrastructure from four (4) lane into ten (10) lane dual carriage.