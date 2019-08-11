Security: Miyetti Allah bans herders without family in South-East

…shuts down livestock markets in Enugu



The Northern Leaders, Livestock and Perishable Goods Market traders and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria rose from a meeting on Saturday in and resolved to ban herdsmen whose families were not living in the South East from grazing their cattle in the zone.

They also announced the shutting down of four livestock and perishable goods markets in Enugu State between Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 to enable them to embark on sensitization tour of the markets and 14 Fulani settlements in the state.

The South East Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, who briefed newsmen the decision of the Northern leaders after the meeting said it was part of their effort to stem the rate of crime and criminality among their members.

He said “Part of things we are doing to checkmate insecurity in Enugu and another parts of South East is that anybody who is not living with his family here will no longer be allowed to graze with their cattle. You cannot just come with your cow and graze after you destroy peoples’ farms or do something wrong, you will run overnight and leave us with the problem.

“Anybody who wants to live in Enugu State or in the South East should be here with his family, so that there is no way, you will run overnight and leave your family.

“This is what is done in other states in the north. If you are not with your family, there is no how you can come here so that you will not come and destroy our peace and go.”

Flanked by the Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo, Gidado explained that “during the sensitization exercise all livestock and perishable goods market will be closed down, either in cattle markets, Fulani settlements, or wherever they exist throughout Enugu State”, adding that they have constituted a 14-man committee for the programme for the purposes of identifying all their members and weed out infiltrators.

They regretted the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu of St. James The Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area and condoled with the Catholic Community, his immediate family and the people of the state.

They disclosed their commitment towards the security of the state, saying, “In appreciation of the good gesture, which Enugu State has extended to us, we are prepared to join hands with the police, the military and other security agencies in ensuring maximum security in our neighbourhood.”