Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for NBS board

The Senate on Thursday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for membership of Board of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

The red chamber confirmed Kabiru Nakaura as Chairman representing North West.

Other members include: Akinola Bashir (South West), Moses Momoh (South South), Wallijoh Ahijoh (North Central), Adam Modu (North East) and Nwafor Chukwudi (South East).

President Buhari had, in November 2018, nominated six persons that would serve as members of the board.

Congratulating the new members, Senate President Bukola Saraki said, “Let me, on behalf of the Senate, congratulate the chairman and members of the Board of National Bureau of Statistics.

“I wish them a successful tenure.”