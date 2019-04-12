Senate confirms new ambassadorial nominees

The Senate has confirmed three new Ambassadorial nominees presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval this year.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, which had earlier screened the nominees, presented them on Thursday for consideration.

According to Sunmonu, all the nominees met the criteria to be representatives of the country abroad and therefore recommended their confirmation.

The nominees are: Mr. Christopher C. Chejina, Bukar Kolo, and M. A. Mabdul.

