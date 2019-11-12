Senate President mourns Tam David-West

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan mourns the death of a two-time Federal minister, Professor Tam David-West, who died on Monday at the age of 83 years.

Lawan said David-West, who was a Minister of Petroleum and Energy and later Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a teacher and political office holder.

“Professor Tam David-West was a vocal social critic who lived what he preached and never compromised his principles all through his lifetime.

Lawan said Prof David-West will be missed for his deep and frank analysis of social challenges.

“Aside from pointing directions from the ivory tower, when the calls came for him to serve at the highest level of government, he discharged his duties diligently and conscientiously,” Lawan said.

Lawan condoled with his family, the government and people of Rivers State and prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear the great loss.