Senate set up committee to probe Maina

The Senate has commenced investigation of the circumstances surrounding the return of embattled ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his reinstatement into the civil service of the Federal Government.

The lawmakers at the plenary on Tuesday took turns to condemn those in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who they said were rubbishing the anti-corruption campaign of the government.

They asked why someone who absconded from service as assistant director could be discreetly reinstated as director.

They therefore set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter.

Maina, who has been accused of complicity in a N2bn fraud, has gone into hiding.

The fugitive, who is still on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the alleged offence, went into hiding soon after news that the anti-graft agency had launched a manhunt for him became public.