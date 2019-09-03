Showmax unveils 10 best international series in September

Showmax, the online subscription video on demand (SVOD) service, has unveiled the 10 best international series in September.

The shows include:

VEEP S7 – THE FINAL SEASON

Binge from 2 September 2019

In the final season of the award-winning comedy series, Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back as Selina Meyer, the former Veep and onetime President, who’s looking to get back to the Oval Office as she runs for President, again.

Veep is up for nine Emmys this month, including Best Comedy. 23 of Gold Derby’s 25 Emmy experts predict Julia will win Best Actress In a Comedy; she won six years in a row, from 2012-2017, and didn’t enter in 2018, when the show was on a hiatus while she overcame breast cancer.

LOS ESPOOKYS S1

First on Showmax. Binge from 2 September 2019



Set in a fictional dreamy Latin American country, Los Espookys follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business: providing on-demand horror to those who need it. This unique horror-comedy stars rising comics Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega alongside Saturday Night Live legends Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels.

HBO recently renewed Los Espookys for a second season.

#10 on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best TV of 2019, with a 100% critics rating



NOW APOCALYPSE S1

First on Showmax. Binge from 2 September 2019

Ulysses (Avan Jogia from Shaft) grows increasingly troubled as his dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on, or if he is just smoking too much weed. Festival favourite Gregg Araki (Mysterious Skin), who’s won at Cannes, Locarno and Rotterdam, directs all 10 episodes of this surreal coming-of-age comedy, which he co-wrote with Vogue sex columnist Karley Sciortino. Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, The Girlfriend Experience) executive produces.

#71 on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best TV shows of 2019



BOSCH S5

First on Showmax. Binge from 2 September 2019

15 months after bringing his mother’s killer to justice, Bosch (Titus Welliver from Deadwood and The Good Wife) finds himself seeking the truth on two fronts. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch planted evidence to convict the wrong guy. And a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, sending Bosch down a dark and perilous path in pursuit of the killers.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling crime novels, Bosch was recently renewed for a sixth season by Amazon.

100% critics rating & 96% audience rating, Rotten Tomatoes



AMERICAN PRINCESS S1

First on Showmax. Binge from 2 September 2019

New York socialite Amanda Klein (Georgie Flood from Wentworth) always wanted a fairy-tale wedding.

But when she catches her fiancé cheating on their wedding day, she has a complete and total meltdown.

With humour and audacity, Amanda stumbles into a Renaissance festival and impulsively does the unthinkable: she stays.

Executive produced by Emmy winner Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black, Weeds, Glow), American Princess has a 100% audience rating, Rotten Tomatoes.



YOUNGER S6

First on Showmax. Full season available to binge from 5 September 2019



Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster in a Critics Choice-nominated performance), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In Season 6, Kelsey (Hilary Duff in a People’s Choice-nominated role) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles (Peter Hermann from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) get used to their new normal now that he’s no longer running the business.



TV Land recently renewed Younger for a seventh season.

Choice Summer TV Show & TV Star: Female (Hilary Duff) nominee, Teen Choice Awards, 2019



WARRIOR S1

Full season available to binge from 5 September 2019



Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century.

The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful organised crime families.

Filmed in Cape Town, the show is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee and is created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee), with Fast and Furious director Justin Lin as an executive producer.

Cinemax has renewed Warrior for a second season, also shot in Cape Town.

2019 Emmy nominee for Best Title Design



RAMY S1

First on Showmax. Binge from 16 September 2019

Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American in politically-divided New Jersey, where he’s caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Hulu recently renewed Ramy for a second season.

#16 on Rotten Tomatoes list of the Best TV Shows Of 2019, with a 97% critics rating



KIDDING S1

Same time as M-Net. Binge episodes 1-4; new episodes every Friday at 22:30



Jeff is a famous children’s television icon who helps kids name their feelings, but isn’t allowed to publicly admit his family is falling apart.

Mostly directed by Oscar winner Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind), Kidding stars two-time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey; Oscar nominees Frank Langella and Catherine Keener; and Judy Greer (Ant-Man).

Showtime has renewed Kidding for a second season.

“So moving. And, even better, so funny.” The Wall Street Journal

2019 Golden Globe nominee: Best TV Comedy & Best Actor (Jim Carrey)



BALLERS S5 – THE FINAL SEASON

Same time as 1Magic. New episodes every Monday at 21:30



Exploring the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game, Ballers stars Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji) as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players. Emmy winner Rob Corddry, BAFTA nominee Russell Brand and 2019 Image Award nominee John David Washington (yes, he’s Denzel Washington’s son) co-star.

2019 Emmy nominee for Outstanding Cinematography

Nominated for four Black Reel Awards in three years, including Best Comedy and Best Actor In A Comedy (Dwayne Johnson).

