Some NGOs providing humanitarian support to Boko Haram – Army

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that some Non-Governmental Organisations in the North-East were providing humanitarian support to the Boko Haram insurgents in the form of food and drug supplies.

The army noted that its position was based on the confessions of a high profile Boko Haram terrorist commander, Mohammed Modu, who was arrested on Sunday by the troops of 251 Task Force Battalion of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said in a release on Thursday that the army would not tolerate sabotage from the NGOs, as it was ready to sanction organisations which did not desist.

However, Musa did not name any of the NGOs.

He said, “The army has received disturbing reports indicating that the war against the Boko Haram terrorists is being sabotaged by some stakeholders operating in the North-East. This unfortunate development came to the fore with the arrest of a high profile Boko Haram terrorist commander.

“He revealed that the Abubakar Shekau faction of the Boko Haram has been receiving humanitarian support of food and drugs supplies from some Non-Governmental Organisations operating in the North-East theatre.

“The army strongly warns the affected agencies to desist from compromising Nigeria’s national security and war efforts against terrorism and operate in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding the operations of humanitarian aid workers. The army will not hesitate to sanction any such recalcitrant organisation as appropriate.”