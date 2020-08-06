South-East, South-South professionals call for restructuring, end to marginalization of regions

The South-East South-South Professionals Association of Nigeria, SESSPAN, has called for the immediate restructuring of the country to save it from political and economic collapse.

The new National President of the association, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo disclosed this in a zoom press conference organized by the newly-inaugurated national executive body of the association.

The association which lamented the gross political, economic and social neglect of both the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country by successive governments, despite the two regions boosting the largest bulk of natural and human capital resource that have been driving the country for centuries, noted that the development of Nigeria would remain a futile dream if restructuring does not happen.

The association also decried what it described as deliberate religious and tribal concentration ravaging the unity of the country, stating that such moves only widen the structural defects of Nigeria.

It also frowned at the spate of corruption in the country, calling for a review of Nigeria’s anticorruption strategies.

It further expressed dissatisfaction with the rising external debt incurred by the government, a situation, it described, has made the country a slave in the hands of western powers who are looking for avenues to exploit their debtors, and commended the National Assembly for calling for a review of foreign loan conditions to Nigeria.