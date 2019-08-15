Stanbic IBTC promotes healthy living, wellness among employees

As part of its contribution towards promoting wellness and healthy living amongst its employees, Stanbic IBTC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, recently held the 2019 edition of the Stanbic IBTC Employee Health and Wellness week.

The Health and Wellness Week marked the culmination of activities of Stanbic IBTC’s annual Health Week programme, designed to educate and enlighten the company’s employees and the public on issues concerning healthy living and wellness.

The 2019 Health and Wellness Week was held across the cities of Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and IIorin on Saturday, 10 August 2019.

Speaking at this year’s edition which was themed: “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body – Reloaded”, Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, encouraged the company’s employees to pay more attention to their mental health, to be more mindful about their lifestyle and to inculcate healthy habits.

Giving tips on how to maintain a good state of mental health, the Stanbic Group CEO stressed the need to constantly challenge oneself and reach out to people for support.

He said: “You should challenge yourself to do more, learn new skills, look out for innovative and creative ways of doing things and also learn to manage pressure and extend a helping hand to others. There is always somebody that can do with a helping hand around you if you are attentive.”

Sanni further advocated the need to take breaks to refresh while also pursuing excellence. “We should take time out to refresh. Be sure to take a 10 day break this year. We should also learn to practice excellence and bring out our very best. I also counsel that we should live in the present”, he added.

In her welcome address, Olufunke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, noted that the company fervently pursues a policy of promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst its staff members. She stated that the Health Fair was instituted in order to make staff members of the company become more conscious of adopting healthier lifestyle choices.

She said: “This Health Fair is particularly very important to us because the health and wellness of our staff has a direct correlation with our vision, mission and our existence as an organisation.

Amobi spoke on why the company chose to retain last year’s theme, which was also “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body”: “During deliberations, we concluded that the importance of having a healthy mind and healthy body cannot be overemphasized. Having a sound mind and body is indeed important. As such it is very important that we have a healthy balance between achieving what is critical to us while also taking very good care of our bodies in the process.”

The Health Fair brought together all employees of the Stanbic IBTC subsidiaries under a carnival-like atmosphere. It featured exciting competitions and games for both adults and children, and winners were awarded prizes. The event kicked off with a Health Walk and aerobic exercises. Provision was also made for Stanbic IBTC employees to undergo various medical related screenings.