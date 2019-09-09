Sultan blames politicisms for fuelling religious crises

The Sultan of Sokoto and Head of Muslims in Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has blamed politicians for allegedly causing and fuelling religious crisis in the country for their selfish interests.

He said there was a need for the people to shun religious crisis as according to him the Bible and Quran were not political books and did not belong to any political party.

The Sultan stated this on Sunday at Saint David’s Cathedral Hall in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while meeting with religious leaders under the auspices of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council as part of his two days visit to Ondo State.

Abubakar advised Nigerians to shun politicians and affluent people who were politicising religion for selfish interests.

On the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State Government, the religious leader said, “The NIREC at the national level is already handling the issue for amicable resolution.”

The Sultan, hosted by the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, said nobody could claim to love God without loving his or her neighbours who are Muslims and Christians.

In his remarks, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo, said the historic gathering was to foster religious harmony in Ondo State.

The meeting was attended by both Christian and Muslim leaders, led by the CAN Chairman, Reverend John Ayo Oladapo; and the Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Ahmed Aladesawe.

It was gathered that the Sultan had earlier inaugurated the new mosque at the Deji’s palace in Akure.