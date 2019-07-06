Supreme Court affirms Oyetola as Osun governor

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the September 2018 election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, challenging the election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The apex court in a split decision of five to two, the apex court’s panel of seven Justices held that the proceedings and the majority judgment of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which had declared the PDP as the winner of the poll were a nullity.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour who read the lead majority judgment of the apex court held that the absence of Justice Peter Obiorah who later read the lead judgment of the tribunal during the February 6, 2019 hearing, had rendered the entire proceedings of the said tribunal and its judgment a nullity.

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and three other members consented to the lead majority judgment.

But Justice Kumai Akaahs and Justice Paul Galinje affirmed PDP as the winner of the poll.

After the judgment, Sen. Adeleke congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on his victory.

Adeleke, in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said his ambition was never a do-or-die affair.

The Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election of Oyetola.

Adeleke said since the Supreme Court was the apex court in the land, its decision, regardless of his disagreement and disappointment with it, remains final.

“As a democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State, ” Adeleke said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Oyetola has described his victory at the Supreme Court as a call to service.

Oyetola disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeniyi Adesina on Friday in Osogbo.

The Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election of Oyetola as Osun governor.

The governor also said that he dedicated the victory to the glory of God and to the good people of the state, who according to him joined him in navigating the “twists and turns of the road to justice.

“It is indeed a challenge to us all to muster the courage and strength to do more.

“We will work even harder to deliver on our campaign promises to you and to take the State of Osun to the Next Level.

“I commend the Judiciary for a renewed hope and for proving to us that it remains the last hope of the common man.

“This is a victory for democracy, victory for good governance and victory for the masses as this verdict reaffirmed my victory in the governorship election.

“I have no doubt in the judicial and this judgment has further strengthened our confidence in the judiciary.

“We will continue to see the mandate freely and willingly given to us by our people as an opportunity to serve and lift our state to greater heights,” he said.

Oyetola, said with the development, litigation over the September 2018 election was over, and called on the people to join hands with him regardless of party affiliation to develop the state.

He also thanked party faithful, friends of the administration and all lovers of justice for their prayers, goodwill, and support all the way.

He urged the people to continue to keep the peace in the euphoria of the celebration of the Supreme Court victory.