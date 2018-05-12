PVCs collection commences May 21 nationwide

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced May 21st as the commencement date for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The commission however stated that only the PVCs of those who registered in 2017 that are ready for collection.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, the affected people should go to INEC council office and other designated registration centres nationwide with the temporary voter card to collect of their PVCs.

He also assured those who registered in the 2018 ongoing voter registration exercise that they will get their PVCs in good tine before the 2019 general elections.