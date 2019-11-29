Top Nigerian comedy gets run on Netflix

A comedy programme about the trials and tribulations of a Nigerian family in Britain that was rejected by top broadcasters, including the BBC, is now available on Netflix.

Meet the Adebanjos, the brainchild of Andrew Osayemi and Deborah Odutayo, was created nine years ago. But after failing to attract the major broadcasters, they put it online where it quickly gained a global audience.

Netflix is now streaming the first three seasons.

Yetunde Oduwole, one of the main actors, told BBC Focus on Africa that she “literally fell off the couch” when she heard the news that Netflix had bought the series. She said she had always been dreaming of that kind of exposure.

Osayemi thinks the show’s popularity is partly because so many people can relate to it.

“You’re always going to have the crazy aunts who comes to stay for a week and ends up staying for five years. And you’re always going to have the rebellious children,” he said.

He added that Meet the Adebanjos had a cross-generational appeal.

“We get emails from parents who watch with their kids, who say it’s the only show they can watch together. – BBC.