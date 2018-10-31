Turkish Airlines signs FFP Agreement with Brazilian Airlines

Turkish Airlines frequent-flyer program, Miles&Smiles, one of the most prominent airline loyalty programs today with 10 million members, offers its members mileage accrual and redemption opportunities on flights with Turkish Airlines and partner airline flights. In addition to its existing partnerships with 27 Star Alliance member airlines, Miles&Smiles has launched a Frequent Flyer Program (FFP) Partnership with Brazilian carrier Azul Brazilian Airlines by signing an agreement.

The signature ceremony of the agreement was held in the Azul Brazilian Airlines Headquarters in Sao Paulo, with the attendance of Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Ahmet Olmuştur, Azul Brazilian Airlines Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Alexandre Wagner Malfitani, executives from both sides, and representatives from international and local press.

Commenting on the agreement Turkish Airlines’ CMO, Ahmet Olmuştur said; “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Azul Brazilian Airlines. We have a working codeshare cooperation which was established in December last year. And with this Frequent Flyer Program Partnership, we are glad to achieve a higher level of collaboration with Azul.” With its principle to provide privileged travel experience with seamless connections, Miles&Smiles expands its partnerships to allow its members to enjoy Miles&Smiles advantages on their flights all over the world.

Miles&Smiles members now will be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by Azul Brazilian Airlines, as of January 1, 2019. Reciprocally, Azul Brazilian Airlines’ loyalty program TudoAzul members will also be able to earn and redeem miles on Turkish Airlines operated flights. According to the Agreement, members of both loyalty programs will be able to earn and redeem miles on flights by the participating airlines, starting from January 1, 2019.